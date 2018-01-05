Randolf Menzel – Gedächtnisschwund – zitierte Literatur

Randolf Menzel:

Gedächtnisschwund

Wie ein gebräuchliches Neonicotinoid die Gehirnfunktionen von Bienen stört

Erschienen in bienen&natur 01/2018, Seiten 20-23

Zitierte Literatur

Giorio, C., Safer, A., Sánchez-Bayo, F., Tapparo, A., Lentola, A., Girolami, V., van Lexmond, M.B., and Bonmatin, J.-M. (2017). An update of the Worldwide Integrated Assessment (WIA) on systemic insecticides. Part 1: new molecules, metabolism, fate, and transport. Environmental Science and Pollution Research, 1-33.

Menzel, R., and Eckoldt, M. (2016). Die Intelligenz der Bienen: Wie sie denken, planen, fühlen und was wir daraus lernen können (Albrecht Knaus Verlag).

Pisa, L., Goulson, D., Yang, E.-C., Gibbons, D., Sánchez-Bayo, F., Mitchell, E., Aebi, A., van der Sluijs, J., MacQuarrie, C.J., and Giorio, C. (2017). An update of the Worldwide Integrated Assessment (WIA) on systemic insecticides. Part 2: impacts on organisms and ecosystems. Environmental Science and Pollution Research, 1-49.

Tennekes, H.A., and für Umweltwissenschaften, K.d.I. (2010). Das Ende der Artenvielfalt: Neuartige Pestizide töten Insekten und Vögel (Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland (BUND)).

Tison, L., Hahn, M.-L., Holtz, S., Rößner, A., Greggers, U., Bischoff, G., and Menzel, R. (2016). Honey bees’ behavior is impaired by chronic exposure to the neonicotinoid thiacloprid in the field. Environmental science & technology.

Tison, L., Holtz, S., Adeoye, A., Kalkan, Ö., Irmisch, N.S., Lehmann, N., and Menzel, R. (2017). Effects of sublethal doses of thiacloprid and its formulation Calypso® on the learning and memory performance of honey bees. Journal of Experimental Biology 220, 3695-3705.

Zwaka, H., Bartels, R., Gora, J., Franck, V., Culo, A., Götsch, M., and Menzel, R. (2015). Context Odor Presentation during Sleep Enhances Memory in Honeybees. Current Biology 25, 2869-2874.